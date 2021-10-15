Dan Rodricks: Will there be a ‘peace dividend’ from the end of Baltimore’s war on drugs? | COMMENTARY

Collins, long experienced in drug policy in the U.S. and abroad, says his advice to Mosby is based on data and the experience of progressive prosecutors in other cities. One of the conclusions: Putting drug addicts through the criminal justice system does more harm than good. Overdose rates, for instance, have hit historically high levels both inside and outside of prisons. “If you go to jail and go cold turkey and then you [come] out, and if you use drugs at the same rate as you were using before, that’s a recipe for an overdose,” Collins says.