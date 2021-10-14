Dan Rodricks: Will Marilyn Mosby’s shift in prosecution priorities make a dent in Baltimore’s murder rate? | COMMENTARY

Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, says minor crimes need to be prosecuted because they can lead to more serious ones. “Officers certainly do not want to spend their time arresting people for nonviolent crimes,” Mancuso told me, “but when they have to, it needs to be prosecuted. If it’s not, you get what we have now, lawlessness — assaults, drug use in public, drag racing vehicles … cars doing doughnuts in the intersections.”