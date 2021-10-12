Dan Rodricks: Lamar Jackson has more than charisma. He has duende. Monday night’s Ravens game confirmed it. | COMMENTARY

You can get plenty of analysis from the football writers and sports talkers, and I’ll leave the matter of luck to those who wish to argue its importance in the Ravens’ amazing come-from-behind victory. The statistics and records, the judgment of officials, the failure of the kicker for the Colts — all of that seems mundane compared to what really happened. That was not merely a great game, and not merely great performances by the quarterback and his receivers. What really happened the ESPN cameras could not show: The duende in Lamar Jackson.