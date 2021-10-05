Dan Rodricks: Support local retailers before more of them disappear | COMMENTARY

But only a few weeks later, Freddie Gray died from injuries sustained in police custody. Protests followed, then rioting broke out in West Baltimore on the day of Gray’s funeral. Businesses were vandalized, including some in Mount Vernon. “People came by the store telling us that we would be robbed and looted and we needed to leave,” Appel says. “But I stayed there overnight to make sure the store was OK. The Baltimore police were a tremendous help. From there, we had to rebuild the business. It was tough, and we never quite regained that level of sales.”