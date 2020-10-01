In violence-plagued Baltimore, keep the cops, bring on an army of social workers | COMMENTARY

Peter Moskos, a former Baltimore police officer who wrote a book about being a cop in the city’s Eastern District, is now a sociologist on the faculty at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Moskos is a progressive, but not when it comes to “defunding the police” because, he says, it wrongly assumes that people who live with crime problems and quality-of-life issues want to see fewer police officers on their streets. Baltimore, after all, is still one of the most violent cities in the country.