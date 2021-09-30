Dan Rodricks: ‘Diggin’ trash, kickin’ rats’ on the road to recovery in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

That’s the main thing Project SERVE crews do around the city. Every year, they remove tons of trash from streets, alleys and yards. Thursday morning, the workers filled a dump truck with junk from behind three city-owned, abandoned houses on Cordelia Avenue in Park Heights. They knocked away thick weeds in the front yards, and one of the workers, Danny “Disco” Trotman, came through with a leaf blower to clear the walkways and sidewalk. It seemed more than the properties deserved; one of the houses was missing its roof and all three appeared to be due for demolition. The city, however, might still think they’re salvageable and salable. Either way, I’m sure the homeowners next door and across the street appreciated the cleanup.