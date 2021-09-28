Dan Rodricks: In Annapolis, an accounting of what they lost on the day of the Capital shooting | COMMENTARY

One by one, relatives of the Capital Gazette shooting victims described what the killer took from them: a brother who was “the curator of obscure family memories” and helped his siblings recall happy times from childhood; a dad who never failed to express pride in his daughter and celebrated when she found a job and found her way; a mother who would be there when a daughter fell in love, graduated from college or discovered a fulfilling career; a big sister who would serve as a role model and inspiration; a good newspaper editor who would mentor young reporters and educate a new generation of journalists; a quiet and shy man who would write a love poem for his wife every Valentine’s Day, and a husband who would join his wife in an idyllic retirement they imagined as Seurat’s painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”