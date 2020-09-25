How to move a 5 o’clock shadow to 7 p.m. and other nuggets of wisdom nobody asked for | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but I think the Orioles are on their way to a solid rebuild and I predict that, in 2021, they will win more games than they lose. (Of course, I made the same prediction for this season and, going into the weekend, the Orioles were 24-33, but I am not the least bit discouraged.) I came to really like these guys: Cedric Mullins, Rio Ruiz, Hanser Alberto, Anthony Santander, Jose Iglesias, the new kid Ryan Mountcastle, Chance Sisco, Renato Nunez, to name just several. The new pitcher, long-haired Dean Kremer, looks like the real deal. John Means struck out 12 last Sunday, and who doesn’t smile at that? I have a feeling — nothing metric, mind you — that the Orioles are on the right track. Next season, assuming a full one, they’ll win at least 82 games. Mark my words.