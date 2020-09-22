A Baltimore boyhood memory of polio and a pool hall | COMMENTARY

Lang eventually went home with a brace on his leg. He learned to get around with one crutch. He picked up the camera and, as a curious teenager, started venturing out and taking photographs of his hometown. His portfolio includes scenes from workaday Baltimore and the streets near the old wholesale fish market; he has photos from the 1950s of children, Black and white, and produce vendors. His travels took him into Benny’s, where he became fascinated with the faces of men at play — pool, pinball and cards.