Dan Rodricks: As affluent Harbor Point grows around it, Living Classrooms stays on mission for the underserved | COMMENTARY

The latest Living Classrooms endeavor brings us back to Ferndale Fence and Awning, that quaint corner building dating to 1850, and an adjoining industrial space. Harbor Point looms right behind it and Living Classrooms has offices just across Thames Street. The foundation got the property with the help of donors — always with the help of donors — and the place is undergoing renovations to become a center to train unemployed people in warehouse-and-shipping jobs and geriatric nursing. It is being renovated by men who’ve come out of prison and into Living Classrooms’ Project SERVE, a robust workforce development program that I’m just learning about.