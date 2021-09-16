Dan Rodricks: Americans want to help Afghan refugees. Maybe we’re not as bad as we think. | COMMENTARY

A Baltimore-based humanitarian agency has seen more than 46,000 people offer to help Afghanistan refugees in some way. That comes close to one American for every refugee awaiting resettlement at a U.S. military base.
So, there you go: Maybe we’re not as bad as we think.
Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, gave me the number. Starting in mid-August, the LIRS website offered a sign-up for volunteers to help the evacuees from Kabul, many of them likely to end up in Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia. As of noon Thursday, the volunteer list numbered 46,183. There are currently about 49,000 Afghan men, women and children awaiting medical and security screenings on eight domestic military bases, according to The New York Times.
So, there you go: A bright, shining light through the thick xenophobic smog, some evidence that Americans still care about what happens to people escaping terror and tyranny.
“I’ve seen and heard plenty of xenophobic fear mongering,” Vignarajah, in her third year at LIRS, told me. “So, this has been very inspiring. We’ve had people offer to tutor [evacuees] in English. We’ve had veterans who served in Afghanistan offer to help. We also had more than a dozen people offer apartments and rooms [for refugees]. One man offered us a vacant apartment for a family in D.C. It’s furnished, too.”
Another 14,000 people made online contributions. And after LIRS put out a call for donations, household goods and personal items arrived at the agency’s Light Street headquarters by the truckload. A pastor drove a van full of clothes, kitchenware, linens and diapers from Roanoke, Virginia, to Baltimore, a drive of more than four hours, Vignarajah said.
Sometimes this stuff is hard to believe. Over the past five years, in particular, one could easily conclude that the United States had become profoundly anti-immigrant, anti-refugee — more so than at any stage in the recent past, with racism either in full revival or fully emboldened, on the march with torches and guns. And, as I write this, news reports tell of efforts by allies of the former president to turn Americans against the Afghanistan refugees. Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump on immigration policy, is part of the campaign to smash American empathy for the Afghan evacuees, particularly among Republicans, according to The Associated Press.
It’s a direct, they-don’t-belong-here campaign. And it doesn’t seem to matter that the evacuees go through an extensive vetting process in keeping with U.S. law.
Ken Cuccinelli, once Trump’s top man in Homeland Security, the guy who wanted to rewrite the noble words on the Statue of Liberty to fit Trump’s hard line on immigrants, wants the Biden administration to send the Afghanistan refugees elsewhere — if not back where they came from, then somewhere close.
“While Afghans will likely enter the United States through existing programs,” Cuccinelli wrote in a position paper for the Center for Renewing America, “the mass importation of potentially hundreds of thousands of people who do not share American cultural, political or ideological commonalities poses serious risks to both national security and broader social cohesion.”
The rest of the paper was rife with classic fearmongering about refugees. “Relocating hundreds of thousands of people who will not easily, or may never, assimilate into American society will only accelerate community fragmentation and potentially imperil American citizens in their own neighborhoods,” Cucinnelli wrote.
That’s exactly the kind of warped sentiment that would have kept Cuccinelli’s poor immigrant ancestors out of the country decades ago. But, of course, being obtuse is essential to maintaining a hard line on foreigners. Like Miller, Cucinnelli appears to be unencumbered by empathy or shame, and they want to keep fellow Republicans from going soft on refugees.
Trump didn’t miss an opportunity to raise fears about an Afghan invasion, either. “Who are all of the people coming into our Country?” he wondered in a recent statement. “How many terrorists are among them?”
So, there you go: Trump and the hard-liners remain steadfast in opposition to foreigners — particularly poor ones and nonwhite ones — and they do this despite two major things:
- Many Americans, including a considerable number of Republicans, feel obligated to take in refugees from a country where we conducted a 20-year war. Nearly 70% of Americans in a Washington Post-ABC News poll supported the U.S. taking in Afghanistan refugees, as long as they were screened, and that included 56% of Republicans. One of them, Larry Hogan — recently described on a right-wing website as “Maryland’s liberal governor” (ha!) — has committed the state to a bipartisan effort to help with the resettlement. Fear mongering on immigrants worked for Trump in 2016, but not in 2020. Obviously millions of Americans were appalled by the Miller-inspired cruelties inflicted in the name of border security.
- The country needs new citizens, whether they come as immigrants, asylum-seekers or refugees. Population growth is slower than at any time since the Great Depression. The nation’s birthrate fell further during the pandemic. There is wide agreement among economists, both Republican and Democrat, that the nation needs more immigrants in order to continue to be an economic power. Immigration brings entrepreneurs who start businesses, and it brings young workers who will replace millions of retiring baby boomers and take care of us.
So, there you go.