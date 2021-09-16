Dan Rodricks: Americans want to help Afghan refugees. Maybe we’re not as bad as we think. | COMMENTARY

Sometimes this stuff is hard to believe. Over the past five years, in particular, one could easily conclude that the United States had become profoundly anti-immigrant, anti-refugee — more so than at any stage in the recent past, with racism either in full revival or fully emboldened, on the march with torches and guns. And, as I write this, news reports tell of efforts by allies of the former president to turn Americans against the Afghanistan refugees. Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Donald Trump on immigration policy, is part of the campaign to smash American empathy for the Afghan evacuees, particularly among Republicans, according to The Associated Press.