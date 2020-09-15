An adult like Ike would have told Americans to wear masks, and Americans would have done so | COMMENTARY

I believe I speak for most of my fellow Americans who, upon seeing a guy without a mask entering a public place, wish to say something like the following: “Hey, fella, in case you haven’t heard, there’s a virus that’s killed nearly 200,000 of us, and you don’t know whether you have it or not, and, if you do, you could give it to someone else, so put on a mask before you enter that store. The people who work there probably won’t tell you that, because they don’t want to confront a customer, or because they’re just kids. So I’ll do it for them — please put on a mask.”