Dan Rodricks: Suffering through the Orioles’ rebuild on a splendid afternoon in a magnificent ballpark | COMMENTARY

Of course, no one is raising any false hopes around here. We have had five consecutive losing seasons — miserable, numbing, embarrassing seasons — as the organization tries to rebuild the team and its minor league system. We’ve been told the idea is to start all over again — knock away the old plaster and rotting joists and build an organization with long-term, sustainable success. One of the coaches said that fans are getting to see the Orioles’ system “with the studs exposed,” making the rebuild sound like a season of “Fixer Upper.”