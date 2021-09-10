Dan Rodricks: Living in the Maryland part of ‘Pamadelginia’ during pandemic increases chances of actually living | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but baseball is still the greatest sport. Even in a miserable season like the present one here in Baltimore, baseball produces drama and a kind of crazy randomness — or maybe it’s random craziness — within the strict rules of the game. It’s as if there are baseball gods who get to mess with us. Example: Wednesday night at Camden Yards, the Orioles scored zero runs over seven innings — another grim run of dormant bats — while allowing the Kansas City Royals to score five. Then, suddenly, like the dawn barrage at the Somme, the Birds scored nine runs in the eighth to win the game. Fewer than 5,000 fans were there to see it, and I can’t imagine that many more tuned in. Which all goes to show: You have to suffer through the boring and the miserable to get to the good stuff. Which is why baseball is like organized religion.