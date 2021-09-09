Dan Rodricks: A standup comic born with cerebral palsy checks skydiving off his bucket list. Attention must be paid. | COMMENTARY

“From a very early age my parents instilled in me humor,” he told an audience. “Instead of getting angry and frustrated — and we all do, don’t we, disabled or not? — my parents taught me how to use humor to get through challenges. And, in turn, I learned how to use humor to make others feel comfortable around me. Because, let’s face it, when we meet someone who is different, we get uncomfortable. We don’t know what to do, what to say. ‘Is this person mentally capable?’ I found using humor broke down that barrier right away and let people know, ‘Hey, I’m OK with who I am, so please be yourself around me.’”