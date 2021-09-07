Humans keep messing up the Chesapeake. Let’s give this job to eels and mussels. | COMMENTARY

Pardon me while I have an interlude: The Baltimore waterfront is gorgeous. If it’s not the city’s biggest asset, it’s close. I know you know that, but it’s something long-timers take for granted. From the Inner Harbor and Harbor East, past Fells Point and Locust Point, past Canton and Fort McHenry, past the industrial ramparts on both sides of the Patapsco River, it’s the waterfront that most excites the imagination and calls to visitors. It’s a tourist attraction and playground, but still a working port. And while the affluent own, inhabit and make their livelihoods in the properties along the waterfront, the water itself is for everyone — to boat in, to fish in or simply to regard from a bench along the promenade. Swimmable? No, and far from it. But that’s an ambition, and we should be thankful to the vigilant Blue Water Baltimore and other environmental groups for setting goals and keeping watch.