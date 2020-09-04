A mess of wires all over Baltimore. What to do about them? | COMMENTARY

I first looked into this in 2016 after walking down an alley. I was shocked at how much wire was overhead, some of it balled up and no longer in use, and some of it hanging low enough to catch me at the chin. Apparently, when a new homeowner or renter orders service, the service company runs new lines and leaves the old. Plus, telephone lines from the days of landlines — remember those? — have apparently been left in place for years.