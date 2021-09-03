In pandemic, doctors treat patients for both COVID-19 and for misinformation | COMMENTARY

During the pandemic, the public has had access to a bounty of evolving information. That has presented a huge challenge for those of us who do not work in lab coats. It often looks like medical science can’t make up its mind when, in fact, that’s exactly what it’s trying to do. But too many Americans are impatient, lazy about reading, skeptical of government and professional expertise. Add to that a layer of political polarization, and you have the perfect storm of a lingering pandemic.