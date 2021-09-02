Dan Rodricks: Death of a dreamer and doer in Harlem Park | COMMENTARY

King earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and a master’s of business administration from what is now Purdue University Global. He was working toward a second master’s, in nonprofit management and social entrepreneurship, from the University of Baltimore. Last year, as one of UB’s real estate fellows, King won the second annual “Pitch for a Million” real estate development competition, putting the Harlem Park CDC in line to receive financing for nine new apartment units and two new houses.