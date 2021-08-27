Hogan, auditioning for president, slams Biden even before the smoke clears | COMMENTARY

So, while running for president might strike many analysts as odd, if not futile, you don’t have to be a keen political analyst to see what’s going on here. Hogan is prohibited from serving a third consecutive term. He’s had a generally popular run as a red governor of a blue state. He gets facetime on national television. While some Marylanders criticize his administration’s response to the pandemic as inconsistent, particularly after the first phase of infections, the state is on a relatively good path, with 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. And when compared with more prominent Republican governors who might run for president, the senseless ones in Texas and Florida, Hogan looks like a true grown-up.