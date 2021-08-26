Was this a crime or just poor judgment by a young Baltimore cop? | COMMENTARY

Keep in mind: I do not have the benefit of seeing a police body camera recording of what happened. Access to it has been denied by both the Baltimore Police Department and Mosby’s staff because it will presumably be used in Nguyen’s prosecution. Also, Nguyen’s attorney declined to comment on the case. But I have documents — the criminal information Mosby filed Aug. 12 and Nguyen’s report of what happened on the day he allegedly neglected his duties to the point of criminality.