Random thoughts nobody asked for on Braverman, Mosby, Bannon, the Orioles and squirrels who eat your tomatoes | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but strange as it seems, it looks like Marilyn Mosby and Donald Trump have something in common. The Baltimore State’s Attorney, a Democrat, refuses to make public government emails about her private business ventures because, she says, she’s being investigated by the city’s inspector general. The Republican president refuses to yield his tax returns because, he says, he’s being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. But that’s all baloney. Public officials can be as open as they want to be.