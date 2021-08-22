Fix the city: Brandon Scott’s plan to stop the exodus of Black families from Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Because of the pandemic, I have not worked in the newsroom of The Baltimore Sun since March of 2020 and have made only a couple of trips to the Sun building at Port Covington on the south side of the city. I was there the other day for the first time in several months and counted seven cranes standing above buildings under construction as the next taxpayer-subsidized “city within a city” takes shape. It was mildly shocking to see how much work has progressed at Port Covington — in some ways impressive and encouraging, in other ways surreal.