Afghanistan widow: ‘My God, they’re gone. No more of this.’ | COMMENTARY

Robert (Bob) J. Marchanti II was a 48-year-old major in the Maryland National Guard and a former physical education teacher in the Baltimore County schools. His death on Feb. 25, 2012, came as he was trying to mentor the Afghan National Police, part of U.S. efforts to train security forces to protect the country’s embattled government. Marchanti and another officer, Air Force Lt. Col. John D. Loftis, were victims of an insider attack — fatally shot by an Afghan police officer while inside the supposedly secure Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul. The burning of Qurans by NATO personnel days earlier at a military base in Bagram had ignited violent protests and sparked retaliatory violence against American soldiers. “The unrest,” the Sun reported at the time, “has cast further doubt over the viability of the U.S. mission.”