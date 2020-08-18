Want to help the postal service and feel less isolated during the pandemic? Write more letters. | COMMENTARY

How many times have we seen postal carriers like the affable one I spoke to the other day, Reggie Herring, an Army veteran who has been with the USPS for 28 years, sweating through summer afternoons in the Baltimore humidity? How many have we seen, hooded up for a snowstorm, trudging to the front door with their satchels? It might seem that we take them for granted, but actually, as weather becomes more extreme, the more we appreciate letter carriers. What they do daily across this land approaches something like a miracle.