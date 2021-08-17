Give up the lawn, plant trees, spare your kids a living hell | COMMENTARY

In Maryland, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay has a Healthy Forest Healthy Waters program to encourage more private landowners to plant trees where there has been nothing but lawn. Since 2014, with money from a state trust fund, the Alliance has established about 1,000 acres of new woodlands. With more grants, the Alliance hopes to add more in 2022. “A large portion of those projects are on one- to three-acre lawns,” says Craig Highfield, the Alliance’s forest programs director. “Most of the funding for tree planting in Maryland is derived from water quality goals, but forests and trees provide so many other benefits like carbon sequestration and wildlife habitat.”