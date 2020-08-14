Meet ALICE: A more realistic picture of the working poor among us | COMMENTARY

Acknowledging that, United Way launched a national effort to come up with a better understanding of where financial hardship really lives in America. For the last decade, the nonprofit has been looking — state by state and even county by county — at what we have generally called the “working poor,” people who are employed, but who still do not earn enough to support their families. United Way calls such households ALICE households. That stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”