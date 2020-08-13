The pandemic disrupts back-to-school sales at an old-school retailer in Baltimore

But, in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century, that’s not the picture at all. Robbie Silverman and his sister, Linda, who run the store for their 85-year-old dad, Jerry, are holding on through the coronavirus recession, but it’s tough. Kids won’t be going back to school right away, so uniform sales are off significantly, even with a 50% discount on all clothing and shoes. The store took a hit at Easter, too, with lots of unsold inventory because of the spring shutdown of retail stores.