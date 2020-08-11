In Baltimore and across America, bills coming due for long neglected problems | COMMENTARY

As if we needed evidence of the country’s backsliding, we have proof in the pandemic: The U.S. seemed most equipped, in terms of vigilance and brainpower, to successfully manage the threat to public health posed by a novel virus. But it has failed to do so, with more than 160,000 dead in six months. A government that just five years earlier managed to contain the Ebola threat blew an early opportunity to get ahead of the coronavirus by ignoring a playbook left by the Obama administration. Now the entire nation suffers because of it. What should have been an all-in, science-based fight against a disease devolved into a bitter, confusing and self-defeating political squabble.