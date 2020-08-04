Leon Fleisher: A virtuoso at piano and at life | COMMENTARY

In the mid-1960s, when he felt the fingers in his right hand failing, he doubled down on practice, but that made things worse. Years later, reflecting on this, Fleisher worried that many aspiring pianists spend too much time at the keyboard, hoping nine hours a day will lead to virtuosity. “There is no question that what happened was the result of a very stupid kind of overwork,” he said. “It was an attempt to build muscles and it was my own stupidity. But kids fall into this and there are many reasons for it. They are bombarded with the perfection they hear on recordings.”