Note to Republicans in Congress: ‘It’s an awesome blessing to provide for people in need’ | COMMENTARY

Johnson says the pandemic revealed a big need for home delivery of food to people who are vulnerable to the disease, felt unsafe in supermarkets or didn’t have transportation to one. So United Way, the Maryland Department of Human Services, the Salvation Army and other organizations set up a delivery program. During the week of July 27, the 211 center took 576 food-related calls, about 40% of them for home delivery. Other callers wanted to know how to apply for food stamps.