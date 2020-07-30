No, Governor, ‘both sides’ are not to blame for ‘toxic politics’ | COMMENTARY

Civil Rights Act, 1964: Lyndon B. Johnson, a Democrat, was president. His fight to get the landmark legislation through Congress, despite opposition of members of his own party from the segregated South, is the stuff of legend. The act had bipartisan support in the House, and 27 of 33 Republicans voted for it in the Senate. Johnson, who signed the final bill into law in July 1964, has been famously quoted as saying, “We [Democrats] have lost the South for a generation.” After that, the GOP made direct appeals to Southern whites, and Republican Richard Nixon, who embraced that strategy, won the presidency in 1968.