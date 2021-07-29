Will new approach to Baltimore crime fight build police legitimacy? | COMMENTARY

It has been tried in Baltimore before — when Kurt Schmoke was mayor in the 1990s, later when Sheila Dixon was mayor and again when Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was in that office. In Dixon’s days, federal prosecutors joined with local authorities to stage a series of call-ins, where repeat offenders on parole or probation were called to meetings, warned about the penalties they could face for federal offenses and offered help “getting out of the game.” The effort was most effective between 2006 and 2012; murders went down 30%, shootings 40% and adult arrests 43%. The city had under 200 homicides in 2011, and that was the last year that happened.