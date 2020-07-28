Ben Carson, Donald Trump and the old dog whistles of housing and race | COMMENTARY

Trump, meanwhile, is stuck in the past, warning whites about a nonexistent onslaught of poor people in affluent suburbs. With fewer than 100 days to go to November’s election, he’s hitting notes like those heard decades ago from bigots when fair housing laws went on the books — “You’re home is your castle, protect it!” — and, later, when poor Black families received rent vouchers that allowed them to move out of public housing to better neighborhoods. Citing the Obama rule, Trump claims that Democrats want to “abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs … bringing who knows into your suburbs, so your communities will be unsafe and your housing values will go down.”