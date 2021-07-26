Unethical and irresponsible: Rep. Andy Harris stokes fears of the vaccine | COMMENTARY

In April, USM Chancellor Jay Perman, who’s also a medical doctor, told the Board of Regents that everyone in the system needed to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to reopen the state’s 11 campuses safely. “Mandating a [COVID-19] vaccine is a reasonable and necessary means of preventing spread of the disease,” Perman said. “I’ll go one better: Mandating a vaccine is the most effective strategy we have, especially as we try to reach herd immunity. It’s not just one tool in this fight; it’s our best tool [for] our safe return to campus.”