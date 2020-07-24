A Baltimore Story: Seeking forgiveness for a false accusation that sent the wrong man to prison | COMMENTARY

Two decades later, during an investigation of the case by professors and students at the University of Maryland School of Law, Brawner admitted that he had lied because White’s relatives had threatened to kill him, his mother and sister. In a 2006 affidavit, Brawner said this: “Over the years I have felt a great deal of guilt about falsely accusing Mark Grant of shooting Michael Gough ... but felt that I had no other choice in light of the threats that had been made against me and my family.”