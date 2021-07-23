Scott’s plan to lower crime would reach into prisons before it’s too late | COMMENTARY

When I first started reporting on Maryland’s ex-offenders about 15 years ago, the state’s recidivism rate — that is, the percentage of inmates who return to prison within three years of release — mirrored the nation’s, at about 60%. The rate has fallen since then, but so has the number of arrests in Baltimore, and I believe one is directly related to the other. It’s not like we’ve made some revolutionary effort to put “corrections” back in corrections. There’s still a problem with men (and women) emerging from prison without marketable skills or a solid transition plan that will improve their chances of success.