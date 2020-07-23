Dear Anonymous: About that racist letter you sent here | COMMENTARY

I have no way of knowing who you are, but I suspect you are a white man. Maybe I’m type-casting here, but it’s fitting: My racial/gender group always seems to be the most fragile when it comes to facing the long history of racism in America, and white guys, starting with the one in the Oval Office, seem to be the most offended by the Black Lives Matter movement. So it follows that a white guy, perhaps sitting at home watching Fox News and getting worked up about the protests of the last two months, would feel a need to tell me what’s wrong with the country and what would make America “great again.”