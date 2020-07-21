Federal cops in camo: This is what Republican urban policy looks like under Trump | COMMENTARY

Ever since the Freddie Gray uprising in Baltimore in 2015, I have had to explain to numerous suburbanites that Republicans have had nothing to do with big, diverse, problem-plagued cities for more than half a century. The snipers in the ‘burbs like to say it’s time for a change, that Democrats have run Baltimore into its current sorry state. But I don’t see hordes of Republicans moving into the city to try and make a difference here. There hasn’t been a Republican mayor since the mid-1960s, and Theodore Roosevelt McKeldin was an old-school moderate.