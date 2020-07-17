Hopkins infections expert: There’s still time to get the coronavirus under control | COMMENTARY

What’s so discouraging, if people think about some of the successes of the United States in the last generation, so much of it has been built on science, technology and innovation. It’s one of our super powers. We know what to do to get control of this pandemic, but we’re among the countries doing most poorly at this point. We can turn that around. We have the power to do that. But we have to pay attention to what science says and public health says, and use our science and technological prowess to get ourselves out of this. It’s what other countries have been doing. They’re wearing face coverings, relying on social distancing, avoiding large gatherings. They have partnerships between political leaders and public health leaders that are very effective; there’s no division or undercutting each other in public.