Baltimore artists look for light in the darkness of the pandemic | COMMENTARY

Middleman speaks the way he paints — impatiently. He’s always bursting with thoughts, quoting philosophers and dead poets, trying to put words to what he sees with his frantic, eager eyes. He calls himself an “impatientist” who practices “impatientality,” and you see that in his work, now available on Instagram. I think he’s producing some of his finest cityscapes right now. Being isolated 19 stories above St. Paul Street has not limited his energy or creativity at all.