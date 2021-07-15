In Baltimore, ‘meals with meaning’ from a new restaurant with a mission | COMMENTARY

Before the pandemic, restaurants had grown into a significant sector of local economies and the center of cultural life in most American cities. Our conversations were more often about food than art or music. We still mostly talk about either things to see (at the movies or streaming at home) or things to eat. If the American zeitgeist of the last 30 years was consumerism, the foody thing was a central part of it. And we were lucky. We experienced what has been described as a golden age of American restaurants. Baltimore received outstanding grades for the quality, diversity and abundance of its restaurants.