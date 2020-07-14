A vaccine for the coronavirus would be great. A cure for anti-science ignorance is also welcome | COMMENTARY

I was able to interview all of these brilliant people in person because they all lived here. The goal was to gain an understanding of the work they did and its relevance to our lives. And my decision to interview them stemmed from a basic belief: Doctors and scientists know a lot more than I do. They are not always right, but say so when they are not sure. They ask the big questions and look for the best answers. Their work saves lives. It broadens our knowledge. It warns us about dangers.