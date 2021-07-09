Promising plan, huge challenge: A Harlem Park renaissance in West Baltimore | COMMENTARY

But, in the case of Harlem Park, all studies — and there have been many — pretty much concur that the urban renewal launched in 1961 did far more harm than good. It also appears to have been racist because, by the time the wrecking crews arrived, Harlem Park had been for four decades the home of Black Baltimoreans who settled in the area when white residents fled further west and to the suburbs. It’s doubtful Harlem Park would have suffered as it did had the neighborhood remained white.