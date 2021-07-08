Baltimore police say arrests of murder suspects are up. Guys with guns need to know that. | COMMENTARY

And yet, over the last several months, the BPD has reported, fairly regularly and more so than in previous years, arrests in murders and in non-fatal shootings. Crime reporters accustomed to a steady diet of shootings and homicides — reported with minimal facts by the public information office — have also been getting arrest reports, along with mug shots of suspects. This is not entirely new, of course, but the effort to let the media and public know about arrests in the most violent cases appears to be more robust of late. There’s certainly more emphasis on it.