Nobody asked, but here’s a suggestion for a statue to replace the one of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but every supermarket or retail store should by now have a mandatory face mask policy because of the coronavirus, and the rule should be made clear in VERY LARGE LETTERING at the front door. This seems to be the case where I travel in Maryland. But, a few weeks back, I happened into a supermarket and a discount retailer in Hanover, Pennylvania, and was surprised — 6 feet from shocked — to see several shoppers meandering through the stores without masks. I realize that store employees probably don’t want to get into confrontations with the self-centered blockheads who defy the rule. But, walking into banks, I’ve been asked by tellers to remove my hat and sunglasses. Sports franchises strictly enforce rules about what fans are allowed to bring into stadiums. In a matter of public health, there’s no reason for stores to accept anything but full mask compliance, even if that means hiring additional security. It’s the cost of doing business during a pandemic. Talk to your accountants; I’m sure you can write off the costs. And I’m sure it will be good for business.