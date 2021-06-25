Baltimore busting out with redevelopment projects. Can we just please stop the killing? | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me — and you can call this wishful thinking — but I think the death of brick-and-mortar retail has been exaggerated. Contrary to conventional wisdom, I suspect that, coming out of the pandemic, people who like to go shopping will get back to it. Some might never step into a store again, but I doubt that’s the majority. Also, the pandemic made shop owners who never established an online presence get one, and that’s bound to get more consumers — the ones who think about where they spend their money as well as how — to recommit to support local businesses.