In Pigtown, building stability and pride in the neighborhod block by block | COMMENTARY

There’s a lot more to tell — more than I can cover today — about the central part of Pigtown: $260,000 in state and city grants went for facade improvements in the 700 and 800 blocks of Washington Boulevard; Miss Maryland Crab just moved into 813 and hopes to open for carryout service in July; the local branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library is about to be redeveloped through a public-private partnership; Malik Mehboob just opened a cigar shop; in the 900 block, Milk & Honey Market occupies a cool space next to the old public bathhouse-turned-apartments. Then there’s Sparc, the women’s health clinic, Suspended Brewing Co. and, across the street, Mobtown Ballroom endures, with the adjoining alley blocked off for outdoor gatherings under strings of lights. Down at the corner stands the brand new Groundwork Kitchen, a culinary training center and restaurant developed by the Paul’s Place nonprofit.