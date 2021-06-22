Much-admired Greatest Generation values missing in half the country during pandemic | COMMENTARY

Recent conversations with two men who refuse to get vaccinated left me speechless. One guy, a plumber, said he wasn’t getting the vaccine because, “I never buy a new car in the first model year,” suggesting a risk in taking a vaccine that about 150 million Americans have by now safely received. The other guy? I was visiting Trump country, in central Pennsylvania, and sensed a certain impenetrableness, so I didn’t pursue the subject with him.