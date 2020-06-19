Q&A: Brandon Scott on ‘defunding police,’ the BLM protests and his victory in Baltimore’s mayoral primary

Well, when I hear it, I’m hearing people say that we should reduce the policing budget, reinvest in other areas and re-imagine what public safety is. And remember, for years we’ve talked ad nauseam about violence as a public health issue. I said at last year’s budget hearing, and I was clear with the BPD, that we know that we have to reduce the city’s dependence on BPD and re-imagine our budget. We know the Kirwin Commission funding [for schools] — that bill is coming due. We know we have to increase how we do recreation and parks, the health department, how we deal with drug treatment, how we deal with violence interruption, housing insecurity, workforce development, all of those things. The key is we have to be responsible in doing it. We have to understand we’re still a city that has a lot of violence and, while we’re reforming our police department under a federal consent decree, we have to honor that. But we have to responsibly and systematically switch the way our city operates because we can’t continue with the model we have because what we have is not working. We’ve had this problem for every year of my life.